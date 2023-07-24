Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 1.1% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $70.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

