Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $577,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.90.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

STZ opened at $269.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $270.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

