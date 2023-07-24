Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.55.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.