Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $615,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $113.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

