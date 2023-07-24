Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teleflex Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.58.

NYSE TFX opened at $258.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

