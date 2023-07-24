Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 258,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $335,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI opened at $65.08 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

