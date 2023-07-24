Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $653,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $190.49 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.03 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

