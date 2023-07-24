Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $169.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.42. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

