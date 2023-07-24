Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $730,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Twilio by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $62.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $98.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

