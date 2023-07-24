Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after acquiring an additional 302,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,138,000 after acquiring an additional 66,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in H&R Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,066,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&R Block Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

NYSE:HRB opened at $33.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

