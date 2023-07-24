Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

