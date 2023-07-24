Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.78.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $100.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.