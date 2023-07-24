Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,999,000 after acquiring an additional 71,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 427,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,590,000 after buying an additional 70,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $231.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

