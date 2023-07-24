Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after purchasing an additional 317,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,713,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 351,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,100,000 after acquiring an additional 210,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $350.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $336.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.35.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

