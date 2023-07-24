Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 2,073 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 906,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 877,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,331,000 after buying an additional 67,302 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 95,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $46.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $49.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1368 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

