Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 2,267 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,180,000 after purchasing an additional 556,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,720,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after buying an additional 133,480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $99.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

