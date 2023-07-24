Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Latigo Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,667,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $70.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.