Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 762 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.26.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AVB stock opened at $197.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

