Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BALL. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Ball stock opened at $57.59 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

