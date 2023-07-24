Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,042 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.
Sysco Stock Performance
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
