Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 224 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,013,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,779,000 after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 55,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $78.20 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

