Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 4,157 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NI. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at NiSource

Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

