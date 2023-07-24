West Michigan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.0% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.70.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

