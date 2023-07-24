Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

