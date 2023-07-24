World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 210,614 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 146,153 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $105.87 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WWE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

