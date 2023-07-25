10,974 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 631,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.