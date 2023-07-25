10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,743,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,930.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,401,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,217,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,595 shares of company stock worth $6,235,523. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

