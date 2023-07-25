11,186 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,438,000 after buying an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after buying an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Natera by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after buying an additional 1,260,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at $28,097,468.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at $28,097,468.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,602.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,915 shares of company stock worth $1,309,038. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

