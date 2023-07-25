13,791 Shares in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 2.5 %

SILV opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $845.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SILV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

(Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.