17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Down 1%

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95. 16,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 97,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

