17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Down 1%

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95. 16,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 97,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
17 Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.
17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 17 Education & Technology Group
17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.
