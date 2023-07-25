1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

SRCE stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,676.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in 1st Source by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 407,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in 1st Source by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in 1st Source by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

