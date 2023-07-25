2,415 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

