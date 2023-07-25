2,485 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,800 shares in the company, valued at $55,398,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of -230.37, a P/E/G ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.95.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

