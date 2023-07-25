3,172 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

VWOB opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2923 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

