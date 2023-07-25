877 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 53.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period.

Five Below Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

