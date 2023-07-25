abrdn plc Acquires 204 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,659,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after buying an additional 707,957 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $26,471,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,568,000 after buying an additional 378,775 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

