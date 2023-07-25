abrdn plc Acquires 23,564 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $743,525.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,843,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $743,525.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,843,254.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,445 shares of company stock valued at $35,086,325. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

