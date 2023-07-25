abrdn plc Acquires 6,872 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Zscaler stock opened at $148.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.49. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at $21,475,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total transaction of $1,819,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,304,634.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

