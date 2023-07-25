abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in APA were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.12.

Shares of APA stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.49. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

