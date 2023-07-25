abrdn plc Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 103,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 611.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 87,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Dell Technologies by 768.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 47,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,608 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DELL opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.