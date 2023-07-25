abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $553,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 758,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,410,000 after purchasing an additional 728,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE EQH opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.