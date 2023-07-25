abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,425.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,357.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,341.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 77.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

