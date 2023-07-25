abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Western Digital by 4.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 188,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.95.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $50.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

