abrdn plc Buys 1,687 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.9 %

STAG opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

