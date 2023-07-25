abrdn plc Buys 171,143 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 150.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,143 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of DISH Network worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DISH Network Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

