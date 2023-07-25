abrdn plc Buys 17,200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

