abrdn plc Buys 37,509 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Flex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $28.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

