abrdn plc Buys 47,741 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,741 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pinterest from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,458 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.