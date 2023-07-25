abrdn plc Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,003,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,484,000 after acquiring an additional 253,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.