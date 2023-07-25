abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,965 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

